Tractor edge Nasaf in AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – QARSHI, Tractor football team continued their unbeaten start to the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 campaign on Monday as Dragan Skocic’s side handed hosts Nasaf a 1-0 defeat in Qarshi to edge closer to the next stage.

Regi Lushkja’s strike from distance in the 17th minute was enough to earn the side from Iran a third win in five matches in the West Zone League Stage and move onto 11 points.

Nasaf, in contrast, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings without a point as Ruzykul Berdiev’s side suffered a fifth consecutive loss.