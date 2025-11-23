Iran lose to Brazil at 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – PASIG CITY, Iran lost to powerhouse Brazil 4-1 in their opening match of the 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup on Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Italy overwhelmed Panama 17-0, setting an early tournament record for the largest

Ana Luiz finally broke the deadlock with a neat finish in the final five minutes of the first half, and Debora Vanin doubled Brazil’s lead in the 17th minute.

In the second half, Emilly completed a brace, scoring in the 21st and 24th minutes to seal the win.

Masha Kamali pulled one back for Iran in the 25th minute.

Italy and Brazil sit atop Group D with three points each, but Italy leads on goal difference (+17 vs. Brazil’s +3).

Brazil will now encounter Italy in a blockbuster battle on Wednesday, while Iran will play Panama.