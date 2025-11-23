Taremi scores brace against Atromitos [VIDEO]

Olympiacos.org – ATHENS, In their return to official competition, Olympiacos claimed a comfortable 3–0 victory over Atromitos on MD 11 of the Stoiximan Super League at the G. Karaiskakis stadium.

After the international break, the “Red-and-Whites” secured exactly what they were looking for — three points — and now turn their attention to the big upcoming match against Real Madrid in the Champions League League Phase.

El Kaabi opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 37th minute. Taremi made it 2–0 in 81’ minute and added another in the 90th to seal the final 3–0. Olympiacos also struck the woodwork twice, through Martins and El Kaabi.