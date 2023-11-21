November 21, 2023

Paykan part ways with Rasoul Khatibi: PGPL

Kamran D. November 21, 2023
TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Paykan football club announced on Tuesday the departure of the team’s head coach Rasoul Khatibi.

Khatibi was sacked after five months following poor results in the Tehran-based club. Under Khatibi, Paykan earned just one win in 10 matches. Alireza Mansourian, Faraz Kamalvand, Hooman Afazeli and Reza Enayati have been shortlisted to take charge the team. Paykan sit 13th in the 16-team table at the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

