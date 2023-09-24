September 24, 2023

2022 Asian Games: Iran U23 advance to Round of 16 [VIDEO]

September 24, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – HANGZHOU, The Iran U-23 football team defeated Mongolia 3-0 on Sunday to advance to the 2022 Asian Games Round of 16 as the group winner.

Mehdi Mamizadeh opened the scoring for Iran just one minute into the match and Mohammad Omri made it 2-0 before the halftime. Arya Barzegar scored Iran’s third goal in the 57th minute.

Iran will meet Thailand on Wednesday in the Games’ Round of 16.

A record high of nearly 12,500 athletes from 45 countries and territories compete across 40 sports in the 2022 Asian Games.

Iran has sent 289 male and female athletes to the Games in 34 sports events.

