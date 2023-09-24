Taremi assists in Porto win over Gil Vicente [VIDEO]

Futbolred – PORTO, Porto asserted their status as hosts this Saturday and won 2-1 against Gil Vicente.

The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Iván Pajuelo (8′ 1T) and Stephen Eustaquio (46′ 2T). While the away goal was scored by Depú (37′ 1T).

Porto will next face Benfica away, while Gil Vicente will play at home against Casa Pia.

Porto is preparing to experience “O Clássico”, a duel full of passion with its historic adversary, Benfica.

With this result, the hosts reach 16 points and is at the top of the table. The visiting team remains at 6 points and is in tenth place in the tournament.