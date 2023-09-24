September 24, 2023

Taremi assists in Porto win over Gil Vicente [VIDEO]

September 24, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
17 views

Futbolred – PORTO, Porto asserted their status as hosts this Saturday and won 2-1 against Gil Vicente.

The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Iván Pajuelo (8′ 1T) and Stephen Eustaquio (46′ 2T). While the away goal was scored by Depú (37′ 1T).

Porto will next face Benfica away, while Gil Vicente will play at home against Casa Pia.

Porto is preparing to experience “O Clássico”, a duel full of passion with its historic adversary, Benfica.

With this result, the hosts reach 16 points and is at the top of the table. The visiting team remains at 6 points and is in tenth place in the tournament.

More Stories

FFIRI chief says frozen assets in FIFA, AFC amount to over 33 mln dollars

September 24, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

2022 Asian Games: Iran U23 advance to Round of 16 [VIDEO]

September 24, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Malavan defeats Paykan, Tractor win against Havadar [VIDEO]

September 21, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
https://siakad.poltekbangmedan.ac.id/images/ toto macau

https://pps.staisyamsululum.ac.id/-/slot-demo/

https://sister.iainmadura.ac.id/js/slot-demo-gratis/https://jdih2.kayongutarakab.go.id/slot-gacor/https://feb.darmajaya.ac.id/demo/https://elearning-ppsdma.bpsdm.dephub.go.id/js/-/slot-demo/https://jdih.dprd.banjarnegarakab.go.id/common/slot-demo/https://kominfo.situbondokab.go.id/js/slot-demo/http://sbh.bukittinggikota.go.id/-/slot-demo/https://jdih.pematangsiantar.go.id/db/demo-slot/https://ads.darmajaya.ac.id/-/slot-demo-gratis/https://devildis3.jdih.sumbawabaratkab.go.id/-/slot-demo/