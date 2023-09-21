September 21, 2023

IPL: Malavan defeats Paykan, Tractor win against Havadar [VIDEO]

September 21, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TABRIZ, Malvan and Tractor football teams emerged victorious against their opponents in the Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchweek 5 on Wednesday.

Malavan defeated Paykan 2-0 in Bandar Anzali thanks to goals from Peyman Ranjbari (43rd) and Reza Jafari (76th).

Tractor earned a 1-0 win over Havadar in Tehran, courtesy of a goal from Aref Aghasi in the 17th minute.

The Tabriz-based football team moved up to fourth place.

On Thursday, Mes will host Aluminum in Rafsanjan and Esteghlal Khuzestan meet Zob Ahan in Ahvaz.

