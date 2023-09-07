FFIRI and SAFF signs massive football deal

Arabian Business – RIYADH, SAFF and FFIRI have committed to working together to advance the growth and promotion of football in both Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) have officially signed a new partnership, marking a new step in football collaboration between the two nations.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed Monday, SAFF and FFIRI have committed to working together to advance the growth and promotion of football in both Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“This MoU not only fosters ties between our federations but will also carve a path for our youth, women, and the entire football community to succeed and enjoy the many benefits and opportunities available through the beautiful game,” Yasser Al Misehal, President of SAFF said.

Under the terms of the MoU, the focus will primarily be on grassroots football development, with comprehensive training courses for coaches and referees at the forefront.

In addition, the partnership aims to support the development of women’s football at the local and regional levels, to ensure gender inclusivity in the sport.

The collaboration between the two football governing bodies will also extend to knowledge sharing and best practices in various football-related areas such as playing facilities, talent development, youth football, academies, general management, and marketing.

Echoing the sentiment, Mehdi Taj, President of FFIRI said: “This is a truly historic day for two nations bound by an enduring love for football, a sport adored by millions with so much potential still to explore and realise. We are delighted to sign a MoU with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.”

The MoU signing follows a meeting between the two parties in Sydney, Australia, which coincided with the FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

This move will allow Saudi Pro League sides featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema will play Asian Champions League matches in Iran.