Tottenham now ‘could try’ to sign £15m striker at Hotspur Way [Report]

Iran's forward Mehdi Taremi celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers football match between the United Arab Emirates and Iran, at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, on October 7, 2021. (Photo by - / AFP)

Givemesport.com – LONDON, Tottenham could make shock late signing after huge twist.

Tottenham Hotspur could make a return for Mehdi Taremi ahead of tonight’s deadline because of one key factor, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Porto striker was on the verge of leaving for pastures new, but he has since become available again, with Spurs said to be interested.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and Richarlison struggling to find the net in the Premier League, there is a fear growing that Spurs may not have enough goals within their side to challenge the top four.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor had told GIVEMESPORT last month that Taremi was one player being eyed up as a Kane replacement, but a deal for the Porto man was quickly shunned away.

That’s because the Iran international looked destined to join Serie A outfit AC Milan, but following the latest twist in that transfer saga, it’s suggested that Spurs could once again reignite their interest in Taremi.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Mehdi Taremi and Tottenham Hotspur

When asked about the latest update in regard to the striker and Tottenham, Italian journalist Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “There is an incredible situation around Taremi at this moment, because a deal was almost done with AC Milan. The agreement with Porto for around €18 million (£15 million) was completely finished, but the player and the player’s entourage changed the request to the Italian club. So at this moment, the deal with Taremi is about to collapse.

“Given that, Tottenham, together with AC Milan, showed the most interest in Taremi and could try again for him, because Spurs wants to strengthen their attack and are still looking for a striker.

“And with the deal with Milan on the verge of collapsing, Tottenham could still play an important role for the Porto striker, who wants to leave Porto and obviously next year, will leave them as a free agent.

“So they want to monetise as well, but Tottenham so far haven’t made an official bid, only verbal talks and approaches. But in these last days of the transfer market, everything can happen for Taremi. So let’s wait for the development and for sure there will be interesting updates about him.”