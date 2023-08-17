Sepahan to meet RPL’s Zenit St. Petersburg in friendly

Mehr News – TEHRAN, Sepahan is to play against FC Zenit Saint Petersburg in a warm-up match for the second time.

The match between Sepahan and FC Zenit Saint Petersburg is scheduled to be held in Russia on September 7.

The football clubs have previously met in Isfahan city where the Iranian team defeated FC Zenit Saint Petersburg 2-0.

Sepahan of Isfahan beat Sanat Mes of Kerman 2-1 to finish runner-up in Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League in Kerman’s Bahonar Stadium in southeast Iran on May 28, 2023.