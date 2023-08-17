August 17, 2023

Sepahan to meet RPL’s Zenit St. Petersburg in friendly

August 17, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
11 views

Mehr News – TEHRAN, Sepahan is to play against FC Zenit Saint Petersburg in a warm-up match for the second time.

The match between Sepahan and FC Zenit Saint Petersburg is scheduled to be held in Russia on September 7.

The football clubs have previously met in Isfahan city where the Iranian team defeated FC Zenit Saint Petersburg 2-0.

Sepahan of Isfahan beat Sanat Mes of Kerman 2-1 to finish runner-up in Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League in Kerman’s Bahonar Stadium in southeast Iran on May 28, 2023.

More Stories

IPL: Persepolis edge Tractor, Sepahan beat Zob Ahan [VIDEO]

August 17, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Tractor to play Sharjah at 2023-24 ACL play-off round

August 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

QPR: 5 potential Ilias Chair replacements if he leaves [Saman Ghoddos]

August 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://manage-beasiswa.kaltimprov.go.id/files/slot-deposit-pulsa/

slot gacor terbaik