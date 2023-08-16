Tractor to play Sharjah at 2023-24 ACL play-off round

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Tractor football team of Iran will play Sharjah of the UAE in the play-off round of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.

Sharjah qualified for the play-off after defeating Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings 2-0, with goals from Luan Pereiran in the 45th and 71st minutes.

The win means Sharjah will meet Tractor next week for a spot in the group stage.

Tractor will host the Emirati football team at the Yadegar-e Emam Stadium in Tabriz on August 22.