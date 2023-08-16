August 16, 2023

Tractor to play Sharjah at 2023-24 ACL play-off round

August 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
10 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Tractor football team of Iran will play Sharjah of the UAE in the play-off round of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.

Sharjah qualified for the play-off after defeating Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings 2-0, with goals from Luan Pereiran in the 45th and 71st minutes.

The win means Sharjah will meet Tractor next week for a spot in the group stage.

Tractor will host the Emirati football team at the Yadegar-e Emam Stadium in Tabriz on August 22.

More Stories

QPR: 5 potential Ilias Chair replacements if he leaves [Saman Ghoddos]

August 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Aluminum edges Esteghlal Khuzestan, Paykan and Gol Gohar draw [VIDEO]

August 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Inter have withdrawn from the race to sign Porto striker Mehdi Taremi [Report]

August 14, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://manage-beasiswa.kaltimprov.go.id/files/slot-deposit-pulsa/

slot gacor terbaik