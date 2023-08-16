QPR: 5 potential Ilias Chair replacements if he leaves [Saman Ghoddos]

Football League World – LONDON, QPR need to ensure security if their star playmaker seeks pastures new this summer.

QPR may well be faced with a dreaded yet significant call of duty before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

There is every chance that chief creator Ilias Chair could move on from the club following yet another sparkling season in spite of the team’s struggles, scoring five goals and laying on nine more to emerge as a premium beacon of light in an otherwise bleak term.

Ever since returning from a successful loan stint with Stevenage during the second half of the 2018/19 campaign, the mercurial midfielder has transpired as a real mainstay in QPR’s team- and, just by watching him, it is easy to see why.

It is also easy to see why, then, his future at Loftus Road is very much in the air at this point in time.

All the way back in May, Football Insider had reported that Leicester City were eyeing up the Moroccan international to replace James Maddison, who, of course, was primed to leave the East Midlands after relegation.

And, of course, he did, sealing a switch to Tottenham Hotspur that set the North London outfit back a reported £40m.

Yet, while that has surprisingly failed to spark any progression on the Foxes’ interest, it is nonetheless difficult to rule out a departure this month- be that to Leicester or elsewhere.

So, that said, let’s take a look at five players ranked in order that could potentially replace Chair at QPR if he does indeed move on.

Saman Ghoddos

Ainsworth could convince Saman Ghoddos to remain in West London after leaving local rivals Brentford over the summer.

Snapped up by the Bees from French side Amiens three years ago, Ghoddos did, in truth, struggle to keep up alongside Brentford’s remarkable trajectory and has started just four league matches in the last two years.

Yet, that should not discredit him completely.

A silky dribbler with innate inventive qualities, Ghoddos is versed at the very highest level after also turning out in both Ligue 1 and the most recent World Cup for Iran, and while there are no doubt better options on the market, the versatile attacking midfielder’s status as a free agent may suit QPR, who have tightened the financial purse-strings tenfold as of late.