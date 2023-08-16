IPL: Aluminum edges Esteghlal Khuzestan, Paykan and Gol Gohar draw [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ARAK, Aluminum football team earned a late home 1-0 win over Esteghlal Khuzestan in the Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchweek 2 on Tuesday.

With nine minutes remaining, Mehran Mousavi scored the winner for the host.

Earlier in the day, Paykan and Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

On Wednesday, Tractor will host Persepolis in Tabriz, Shams Azar meet Havadar in Ghazvin, Mes host Nassaji in Rafsanjan, Zob Ahan face Sepahan in Isfahan derby and Foolad play Sanat Naft in Ahvaz.