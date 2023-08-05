August 5, 2023

Sint-Truiden sign Iranian-American Kahveh Zahiroleslam

August 5, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Voetbalbelgie.be – SINT-TRUIDEN, Kahveh Zahiroleslam trained with STVV on trial and made a good impression on the technical staff resulting in a contract.

The 21-year-old attacker comes over to the Belgian Pro League from American University team, the Yale Bulldogs.

The tall attacker (1.93 m) was appreciated by trainer Thorsten Fink. He liked to see the eager-to-work striker join the squad.

In the American College League, he scored 13 goals and provided 4 assists in 28 games.

“Zahiroleslam is an interesting opportunity to strengthen the core,” said technical director Andre Pinto. “With his imposing stature and header strength, he adds another dimension to our attack.”

“I am very happy to have the opportunity to join a tradition club such as STVV. Especially this season, in which we celebrate our 100th anniversary. This is a great way to start my professional career in Europe.”

