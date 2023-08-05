August 5, 2023

Mohammad Naderi signs with Tractor

August 5, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TABRIZ, Tractor football club officially completed the signing of Altay Spor left-back Mohammad Naderi on Saturday.

The 26-year-old player started his playing career in Tractor in 2016 and joined Belgian team Kortrijk after two years.

Naderi has also played in Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams.

He joined Altay in August 2021 and scored three goals in 54 matches for the TFF First League side.

Tractor will play Sepahan in Isfahan in its opening match of the 2023-24 Iran Professional League on August 10.

