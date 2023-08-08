Taremi focused on Super Cup amidst transfer speculation

Abola.pt – PORTO, Despite seeing his name associated with Tottenham, Inter and Milan in recent weeks, Taremi is committed to FC Porto’s goal to start winning this season, which is why he has sought to abstract from any and all noise surrounding his sporting future.

Tottenham have rejected a third proposal from German Bayern Munich to sign Harry Kane, as they ask for 120 million euros to release the British international, but the Germans only intend to pay 100 million. It is in this context that Taremi appears, seen as a natural successor to the English striker.

The SAD led by Pinto da Costa has already made it known that it will only release Taremi after the Super Cup final if an amount of around 30 million euros is deposited to Porto.

This is due to the Iranian international coming to the end of his contract allowing him to leave for free at the end of the season that is about to begin.