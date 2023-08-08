2nd CIS Games: Iran beach soccer team to face Russia in semis

Tehran Times – MINSK, The Belarus beach soccer team defeated Iran 6-1 at the II Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Monday.

The young Persians had already defeated Azerbaijan in the opener following by a win against the UAE in Group B.

Iran are scheduled to play Russia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The 2nd CIS Games are being held in Belarus from Aug. 4 to 14.

Athletes from Russia and other member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) compete in the Games.