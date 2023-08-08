Inter Milan still consider Porto & Iran star a target [Report]

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Inter Milan still consider Porto striker Mehdi Taremi to be a target in attack.

This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, who reports on his homepage that the Nerazzurri see the 31-year-old as a possible option in attack along with Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun and Udinese’s Beto.

Inter’s search for a striker to complete their attack for next season continues at pace.

The Nerazzurri have missed out on Gianluca Scamacca, who complete his transfer from West Ham United to Atalanta today.

That takes an option that Inter had been seriously working towards for the past week off the table.

However, the Nerazzurri still have their targets in mind.

And whilst a number of reports have named Arsenal’s Balogun as Inter’s new priority target, Di Marzio stresses that the 22-year-old is not the only player who they are considering for the role.

And Porto striker Taremi is a striker whose name remains in the Nerazzurri’s shortlist.

Inter Milan Still Thinking About A Move For Porto Striker Mehdi Taremi

A key factor in Inter’s search for a striker is the kind of profile who coach Simone Inzaghi wants to sign.

The coach does not just want to sign a goalscorer. He also wants an out-and-out Number Nine who can lead the line and act as a reference point for teammates.

Scamacca had been this type of player, considering his physical strength and holdup play.

Balogun is not as much this type of player, as the US international is more of a second striker profile.

But according to Di Marzio, Inter are still considering moves for two players who would be more traditional centre-forwards.

One is Udinese striker Beto. Di Marzio confirms widespread recent reports that the 25-year-old is on the Nerazzurri’s radar.

And another is Porto’s Taremi.

The Iranian international would certainly be a target to aim for in the penalty area and a physical reference point in attack.

Moreover, the past couple seasons have seen Taremi’s goalscoring exploits in Portugal explode.

Therefore, Di Marzio, Inter are still considering the 31-year-old as a potential solution in attack.