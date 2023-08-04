August 4, 2023

Team Melli to face Cape Verde in friendly [Report]

August 4, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iran national football team will play a friendly match with Cape Verde in early September.

Team Melli will also face Bulgaria at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, slated for Sept. 7 as well.

Mehdi Taj, head of Iran’s Football Federation, has confirmed that the National Team will also participate in the Jordan’s four-team tournament in Amman in October as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Three-time winners Team Melli are drawn along the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine in Group C.

The continental showpiece, scheduled for Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, 2024 promises to be a thrilling affair with seven former winners among the 24 teams – seeded in accordance with the latest FIFA World Ranking – divided into six groups.

