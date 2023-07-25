IPL: Tehran derby date announced

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams will be held on Sept. 1 at the Azadi Stadium.

Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) for the 2023/24 season will kick off on Aug. 3.

Persepolis will host Esteghlal on Matchweek 5.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have met each other 101 times in Tehran derby. Persepolis have won 27 matches, while Esteghlal emerged victorious 26 times and 48 matches ended in draw.

A total of 16 teams will participate at the 2023/24 season.

Persepolis are defending champions and look to win the PGPL title for the ninth title.

Shams Azar and Esteghlal Khuzestan will take part in the upcoming season as the newcomers after secured promotion to the league last season.

Naft Masjed Soleyman and Mes Kerman were also relegated from the PGPL to the First Division.

Persepolis are the most successful club with eight titles in 22 editions.