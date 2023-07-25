FC Cartagena confirm interest in Amir Abedzadeh [Report]

Laverdad.es – MURCIA, FC Cartagena sporting director Breis confirms interest in the Iranian Abedzadeh, although the club is also exploring other young and growing profiles to replace Escandell.

Amir Abedzadeh and Andrés Fernández are two “options” for the Cartagena goal. The sports director, Manuel Sánchez Breis, confirmed this Tuesday that both keepers are to his liking to replace Aarón Escandell. Although the sports commission, as LA VERDAD learned, also explores other young and growing profiles in the market.

Sánchez Breis smiled when asked, after the presentation by Luis Muñoz, about Amir. The Iranian goalkeeper has been a free agent since Ponferradina’s relegation to the First RFEF. The albinegra entity maintains a very good relationship with the entity from Bercian and enough evaluations about the 30-year-old goalkeeper and international for his country.

Something more complicated seems the possibility of Andrés Fernández. The Totanero goalkeeper has a good offer from Albacete on the table, awaits the call from Levante after the departure of Cárdenas and even has two other open alternatives: abroad and being Villarreal’s third goalkeeper in the First Division, according to sources close to the player consulted by this newspaper. At 37 years old and after a long career, Fernández can choose his next destination.

The Efesé sports commission has received numerous offers, in turn submitted to the opinion of the coaching staff. The coach, Víctor Sánchez del Amo, likes young profiles with some room for growth in his career. Werner and Belman are names that are currently in a small national goalkeeper market.

The objective is to fill the void left by Escandell, who was sold to UD Las Palmas. The Valencian goalkeeper said goodbye to the club this Tuesday. “A year ago we started a beautiful path that today comes to an end sooner than I thought.”