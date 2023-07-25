July 25, 2023

Jahanbakhsh ignores lucrative offers to stay with Feyenoord [Report]

July 25, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Voetbalprimeur.nl – ROTTERDAM, Alireza Jahanbakhsh does not seem to be planning to leave Feyenoord this summer. Offers from Saudi Arabia, France, Turkey and the United States have all been turned down by the winger from Iran.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim reports the news on Tuesday. Jahanbakhsh wants to continue to play football in Europe, so interested parties from Saudi Arabia and the United States have no chance.

A lot of information is said to have been received from Saudi Arabia in particular. However, Jahanbakhsh decided to turn down a ‘tempting offer’.

In France, too, a club received no response. According to 1908 it concerns Toulouse. Jahanbakhsh would also have sold a ‘no’ to Turkey and another Dutch club.

Everything indicates that Jahanbakhsh is not eager to leave Feyenoord. The almost thirty-year-old attacker, who previously played for NEC, AZ and Brighton, would love to make his debut in the Champions League.

Two weeks ago it came out that Feyenoord is open to a departure from Jahanbakhsh. The Iranian has a high salary for a player who is not always sure of a starting place.

