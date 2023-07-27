FIFA: Iran drawn into Group E for Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, The stage is set for Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 following the draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The 36 sides were drawn into nine groups of four, and they will compete against each team in a home-and-away round-robin format, between November 2023 and June 2024, the-afc.com reported.

Ten of the Round 2 teams will progress from Round 1 of the Preliminary Joint Qualification, with the draw conducted earlier on Thursday. As there will be 48 teams – a first – at the FIFA World Cup 2026, eight and a half slots are on offer for the Continent’s national teams.

Group A saw Qatar, India, Kuwait and the winners of the Round 1 tie between Afghanistan or Mongolia drawn together while Group B will see Japan, Syria, DPR Korea and Myanmar/Macau battling to advance to the third round.

Korea Republic led the Group C cast with China PR, Thailand and Singapore/Guam also in the fray while Group D saw Oman, Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei/Timor-Leste drawn together.

Group E will see Islamic Republic of Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Hong Kong (China)/Bhutan vying to advance to the next round with Iraq, Vietnam, Philippines and Indonesia/Brunei Darussalam the Group F sides.

Group G consists of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Tajikistan and Cambodia/Pakistan while Group H will see United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen/Sri Lanka and Nepal/Laos tussling for the two berths. Australia, Palestine, Lebanon and Maldives/Bangladesh are the Group I cast.

All nine group winners and the respective runners-up will advance to the third round of World Cup qualifying, and at the same time seal their places at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

The draw for the third round of the global showpiece in 2026 will be conducted in 2024, where the 18 teams will be divided into three groups of six; the top two from each group will qualify directly for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The other two direct AFC entrants will be determined in the fourth round of World Cup qualifying, with one more possible berth available via an Intercontinental Playoff.

The other 18 teams from Round 2 will proceed directly to the third and final round of AFC Asian Cup qualifying. More details on the latter qualifying stages will be released in due course.