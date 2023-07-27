Charleroi winger Hosseinzadeh joins Tractor

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Charleroi football team winger Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh joined Tractor football team on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old player has joined Tractor for an undisclosed fee.

Hosseinzadeh had been linked with a move to Esteghlal but opted to join the Tabriz-based football club.

He started his playing career in Saipa in 2019 and left the team to join Esteghlal two years later.

Hosseinzadeh joined Charleroi last season and scored two goals in 23 matches for the Belgian top-flight club.