July 27, 2023

CL: Moharrami assists as Dinamo Zagreb win against Astana [VIDEO]

July 27, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Gnkdinamo.hr – ZAGREB, Dinamo’s European season could not have started better.

In the match of the 2nd preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League, the Blues celebrated in Maksimir against the Kazakh champion Astana with a convincing 4:0.

The win was thanks to the masterful performance of Luka Ivanušec, who shook the visiting net three times, while Dario Špikić added another goal.

The second leg in Astana will be played next Wednesday, August 2nd.

