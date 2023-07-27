Iran beats Afghanistan at 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – DUSHANBE, Iran U-23 team defeated Afghanistan 5-1 in the 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup on Wednesday.

Iran lost to Turkmenistan in its opening match and defeated Kyrgyzstan in the second match.

The tournament is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 23 to 30.

Iran will play Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Six teams, namely Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan are competing in the tournament.

The competition is a round-robin system in one round, where each team will play with all the other five.

The winning team will be determined by the number of points scored.