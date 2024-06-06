June 6, 2024

PGPL: FC Kheybar promoted after being crowned champions of Azadegan league

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 6, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
15 views

Tehran Times – KHORRAMABAD, Kheybar have secured promotion to 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

The Khorramabad based team defeated Ario Eslamshahr 4-1 and were crowned champions of Azadegan League.

Kheybar have secured promotion to the PGL for the first time in their history.

Fajr Sepasi and Chadormalu will also vie to secure their place in PGPL for next season.

Sanat Naft Abadan and Paykan have been relegated from PGPL and will comepete in the Azadegan league next season.

More Stories

Iran defeats Hong Kong in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 6, 2024

Sportmole: WCQ 2026 – Hong Kong vs Iran [Preview]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 5, 2024

Ali Alipour leaves Portuguese side Gil Vicente

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 5, 2024