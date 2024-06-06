PGPL: FC Kheybar promoted after being crowned champions of Azadegan league

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – KHORRAMABAD, Kheybar have secured promotion to 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

The Khorramabad based team defeated Ario Eslamshahr 4-1 and were crowned champions of Azadegan League.

Kheybar have secured promotion to the PGL for the first time in their history.

Fajr Sepasi and Chadormalu will also vie to secure their place in PGPL for next season.

Sanat Naft Abadan and Paykan have been relegated from PGPL and will comepete in the Azadegan league next season.