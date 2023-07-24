I wish Taremi had gone to Europe earlier: Sardar Azmoun

Ojogo.pt – PORTO, Azmoun praised his compatriot and emphasized his friendship with the FC Porto striker after rumours of a rift.

Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi have long shared the Iran national team’s attacking front, in addition to their friendship.

A few months ago, there were rumours that the two were back to back and at opposite points in a supposed division in the national team, but the Bayer Leverkusen striker, in an interview with the Iranian Press, not only emphasized his friendship with the Porto striker but also praised him.

“Mehdi is, without a doubt, a talented player who has shone a lot at FC Porto, a goal-man. He has evolved so much and I wish he had arrived in Europe sooner”, stressed Azmoun, who revealed some old conversations with Taremi.

“When he was at Persepolis, I insisted that he go to Europe, he deserved it and he had talent. I saw how he helped his colleagues with the passes”, added Azmoun, who sees Taremi with the capacity to compete in other leagues.

“Without a doubt he can play in teams like Milan and Inter. He’s been working hard and playing great games for FC Porto.”