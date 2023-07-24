Amir Hosseinzadeh to leave Charleroi [Report]

Lavenir.net – CHARLEROI, The Iranian could return to play in his country, while Maggiotti could also leave Charleroi.

According to our sources, Amir Hosseinzadeh will leave Charleroi after only one year as he never really got used to Belgium. The 22-year-old signed a contract until 2024 last summer. With two goals and two assists in 23 games, the passage of the Iranian international was not really a success.

It is expected that Amir could return to play in Iran. His departure could then lead to an arrival in his position.

Another squad member, Maggiotti, could also already be leaving Charleroi. Bastia entered into negotiations with the Charleroi management to acquire the player. Attractive during the preparation when he played, the midfielder would like to return to his native Corsica. Negotiations could be concluded quickly.