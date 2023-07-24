July 24, 2023

2023 CAFA Futsal Cup: Iran U23 victorious over Kyrgyzstan [VIDEO]

July 24, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, The Iran U23 Futsal team defeated Kyrgyzstan 1-0 at the 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup on Monday.

Iran had started the campaign with a 2-1 loss against Turkmenistan on Sunday, and are scheduled to face Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan compete in the tournament.

The round-robin tournament is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 23 to 30.

The winning team will be determined by the number of points scored.

