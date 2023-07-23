July 23, 2023

Inter Milan still monitoring Mehdi Taremi [Report]

July 23, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
17 views

Inter-news.it – MILAN, While Folarin Balogun remains the favorite for Inter’s attack and as the focus on Alvaro Morata cools down, alternatives remain alive at the Nerazzurri.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Porto’s Mehdi Taremi continues to be monitored by the club.

With Taremi, there is also another name still being considered, that of Beto from Udinese.

Inter have a big hole to close in the attack and, to do so, different names are still circulating, albeit with different priorities.

The principal remains Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, and Alvaro Morata, but the Nerazzurri also continue to keep Mehdi Taremi from Porto in sight – for whom Milan are now out of the running.

More Stories

Russia defeats Iran to win 2023 Beach Soccer Nations Cup [VIDEO]

July 23, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Ittihad Kalba FC signs Mehdi Ghaedi on loan

July 23, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Taremi assists and scores as Porto beat Cardiff City in friendly [VIDEO]

July 23, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://manage-beasiswa.kaltimprov.go.id/files/slot-deposit-pulsa/

slot gacor terbaik