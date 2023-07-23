Inter Milan still monitoring Mehdi Taremi [Report]

Inter-news.it – MILAN, While Folarin Balogun remains the favorite for Inter’s attack and as the focus on Alvaro Morata cools down, alternatives remain alive at the Nerazzurri.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Porto’s Mehdi Taremi continues to be monitored by the club.

With Taremi, there is also another name still being considered, that of Beto from Udinese.

Inter have a big hole to close in the attack and, to do so, different names are still circulating, albeit with different priorities.

The principal remains Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, and Alvaro Morata, but the Nerazzurri also continue to keep Mehdi Taremi from Porto in sight – for whom Milan are now out of the running.