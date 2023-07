(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – PORTO, Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi scored against Cardiff City in a friendly match Saturday night.

Toni Martinez scored two goals in 16th and 45th minutes.

Taremi scored the third goal from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half.

And Fran Navarro made it 4-0 in the 76th minute.

It was Cardiff City’s second and final match in Portugal tour.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooz38u4dbXg