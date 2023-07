(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – DUBAI, Iranian international winger Mehdi Ghaedi returned to Emirati club Shabab Al Ahli.

He was loaned to Esteghlal last season, where he scored 15 goals in 29 matches for the Blues.

Esteghlal is still hopeful to extend Ghaedi’s deal at the club.

Esteghlal, headed by Javad Nekounam, will have a tough task to win the 2023-24 Iran Professional League season.