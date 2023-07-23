Turkmenistan stuns Iran at 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Turkmenistan defeated Iran U23 2-1 in the opening match of 2023 CAFA Futsal Cup on Sunday.

Turkmenistan’s Pirguly Gulychmyradov was selected as MVP.

Iran are scheduled to face Kyrgyzstan on Monday.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan compete in the tournament.

The round-robin tournament is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from July 23 to 30.

The winning team will be determined by the number of points scored.