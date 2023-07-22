July 22, 2023

2023 Beach Soccer Nation’s Cup: Iran defeats Senegal and UAE [VIDEO]

July 22, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – ST PETERSBURG, Iran national beach soccer team defeated the UAE 10-0 at the 2023 Nation’s Cup on Saturday.

Ali Mirshekari, Mehdi Shirmohammadi and Amirhossein Akbari scored two goals each as well as goals from Reza Amirizadeh, Mohammad Masoumizadeh, Moslem Mesigar and Mohammadali Mokhtari.

Team Melli, who had defeated Senegal 5-1 in their opening match on Friday, will play Russia on Sunday.

The four-team tournament is being held at the Nova arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia from July 21 to 23.

Team Melli are taking part in the tournament as part of the 2023 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which will be held in Dubai, the UAE from Feb. 15 to 25.

