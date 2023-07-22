Azmoun scores against Paderborn in Leverkusen pre-season friendly [VIDEO]

Bild.de – VELBERT, In the new away jersey, Bayer Leverkusen loses the first test of the summer preparation 1:2 (1:1) against SC Paderborn.

Coach Xabi Alonso (41) used a 4-2-3-1 formation against the second division side – with three newcomers in the starting XI: Alejandro Grimaldo, Granit Xhaka and Jonas Hofmann.

In the 29th minute, Leverkusen had their first top chance: After a lob from world champion Exequiel Palacios, Sardar Azmoun extended the ball with his head – just over it. In the 33rd minute, Grimaldo failed with a free kick.

But then it was 1-0: Edmond Tapsoba’s dream pass, Azmoun hits with the right (39′). But Paderborn hit back before the break: Florent Muslija with an artful shot over Lukas Hradecky in the corner – 1:1 (45th).

Alonso brought seven new players to the second round, including another newcomer in Arthur. Adam Hlozek, who was also a substitute, fails from close range (50). Paderborn do better: Filip Bilbija takes a cross directly to lead 2-1 (58th). Nadiem Amiri misses the 2:2 in the 79th minute, he shoots wide of the empty goal from ten meters.

In total, Alonso used 22 players. New signing Arthur came in after the break. Xhaka and Tapsoba played the longest at 72 minutes each. “I saw some good things,” said Alonso after the game.

The Werkself get a day off on Saturday. On Sunday, the Leverkusen team jet to the training camp in Saalfelden (Austria), where they work until Friday. The team will then travel to San Sebastian and play their second preparatory game on July 29 (6 p.m.) at Real Sociedad, Coach Alonso’s former club.