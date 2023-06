(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Tractor football club completed the signing of Qatar’s Al-Ahli defender Shoja Khalilzadeh.

The 34-year-old player joined Al-Ahli last season but was forced to miss most of the matches due to an injury.

Khalilzadeh has penned a one-year deal with the Tabriz-based football club for an undisclosed fee.

Tractor, headed by Spanish coach Paco Jemez, will represent Iran in the 2023 AFC Champions League playoff.