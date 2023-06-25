AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023: Iran into semi-finals, qualify for U17 WC [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – BANGKOK, Iran advanced to the AFC U17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023 semifinals with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Yemen after the last eight tie ended 0-0 at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Arsha Shakouri was the hero, saving two of Yemen’s spot-kicks as Iran booked not only a last four meeting with either Japan or Australia but also their ticket to the FIFA U17 World Cup Indonesia 2023.

Iran had defeated Afghanistan and South Korea and were held by Qatar in Group B.

Hossein Abdi’s boys will play the winners of Japan and Australia on Thursday.