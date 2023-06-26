June 26, 2023

IPL: Mohammad Rabiei named Zob Ahan coach

June 26, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Zob Ahan football club appointed Mohammad Rabiei as their new head coach on Sunday.

Rabiei, 42, led Mes Rafsanjan in Iran Professional League (IPL) last season but parted ways with the team at the end of the season.

He was also among the candidates to lead Esteghlal but the Tehran based club hired former Foolad coach Javad Nekounam as their head coach.

Rabiei, who has also coached Iranian top-flight club Aluminum, replaced Mehdi Tartar in Zob Ahan.

Former Zob Ahan midfielder Ghasem Hadadifar was also a candidate to take charge of the team.

