Olympique de Marseille interested in Mehdi Taremi [Report]

FrenchFootballWeekly.com – MARSEILLE, He’s probably not the most famous striker playing in Europe, but last season he scored 31 goals with FC Porto. Mehdi Taremi, the Iranian football star would be on the shelves of Pablo Longoria and OM.

With uncertainty still in place regarding Alexis Sanchez, and Vitinha’s performance still mixed, Olympique de Marseille wants to start the 2023-2024 season with a new surface fox.

According to Hatam Shiralizadeh, Iranian journalist for Tasmin News, Pablo Longoria could well have found his happiness in Portugal. Indeed, our colleague affirms that Mehdi Taremi, the superstar striker of the Iranian team (33 goals in 66 international matches) who currently plays for FC Porto (31 goals this season including 5 in the Champions League) received a very interesting offer from OM. Enough to make Marseille fans salivate, as Taremi is a real offensive prodigy, even if he is not in the spotlight.

Taremi is a goal scoring machine

Recruited by Porto three years ago for 4.7 million euros, Mehdi Taremi is one year from the end of his commitment with the Dragons and the Portuguese leaders would be ready to sell him this transfer window.

”Mehdi Taremi has received a great offer from a major French club. As far as I know, it’s not PSG and I guess the offer comes from Olympique de Marseille. Porto’s top scorer wants to play in the Champions League and the Phocaeans can qualify for the CL“ Says the Iranian journalist, who thinks that the striker who has just won the Central Asian Nations Cup with Iran by scoring six goals, is likely to accept the Marseille offer.

For this, Porto is still expecting around 15 million euros, this will be the price to pay to afford a 30-year-old striker. We do not know if OM will go that far after the 32 million euros dropped in Braga for Vitinha this winter.