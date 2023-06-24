Mehdi Taremi announced in Portuguese league ‘Team of the Season’

Maisfutebol.pt – PORTO, Striker Mehdi Taremi from FC Porto has been announced as part of the eleven of the year in the Portuguese I Liga.

Mehdi Taremi was the league’s top scorer with 22 goals in 33 games.

The Iranian player was chosen by the head coaches and captains to be selected in the best team in the league.

Already chosen: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), António Silva (Benfica), Pepe (FC Porto), Otamendi (Benfica), Grimaldo (Benfica), Otávio (FC Porto), Ugarte (Sporting), João Mário (Benfica).