June 24, 2023

Mehdi Taremi announced in Portuguese league ‘Team of the Season’

June 24, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
16 views

Maisfutebol.pt – PORTO, Striker Mehdi Taremi from FC Porto has been announced as part of the eleven of the year in the Portuguese I Liga.

Mehdi Taremi was the league’s top scorer with 22 goals in 33 games.

The Iranian player was chosen by the head coaches and captains to be selected in the best team in the league.

Already chosen: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), António Silva (Benfica), Pepe (FC Porto), Otamendi (Benfica), Grimaldo (Benfica), Otávio (FC Porto), Ugarte (Sporting), João Mário (Benfica).

More Stories

CAFA Nations Cup was good for Team Melli: Mohsen Bayatinia

June 24, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Saket Elhami named Mes Rafsanjan coach

June 24, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023: Iran coach Hossein Abdi confident of positive result against Yemen

June 24, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://bkd.anambaskab.go.id/-/slot-demo/

slot gacor terbaik