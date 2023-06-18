June 18, 2023

IPL: Mojtaba Hosseini takes charge of Aluminum

June 18, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – ARAK, Mojtaba Hosseini will lead Iranian football club Aluminum in the 2023/24 Iran Professional League (IPL).

Hosseini, 49, penned a one-year contract with the Arak based football club for an undisclosed fee.

He replaced Mehdi Rahmati, who left Aluminum to take charge of Nassaji for the new season.

Hosseini has previously worked as head coach in Zob Ahan, Mes Kerman and Naft Masjed Soleyman.

He has most recently coached Tehran’s Paykan, where they finished 11th in the table under his leadership.

