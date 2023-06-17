Man United are ‘seriously looking’ at signing Mehdi Taremi this summer [Report]

OldTraffordFatithful.com – MANCHESTER, Man United have eyes on FC Porto striker, Mehdi Taremi.

It goes without saying, Manchester United are chomping at the bit to sign a new striker this summer.

Harry Kane is the dream signing, though that deal looks all-but dead in the water already. Spurs’ asking price is far too high, with United now looking elsewhere.

Erik ten Hag could either look for that established player like Kane, move for someone younger like Rasmus Hojlund, or maybe even find a stopgap solution…

Mehdi Taremi certainly falls into the last category. The FC Porto forward spent the last four years in Portugal’s top flight, scoring goals for fun.

2022/23 Was his best campaign to date, scoring 31 goals across all competitions last season.

Now, Iran media outlet, IMNA (via Sport Witness), believe United are keen on Taremi.

Their report from yesterday claims that United are ‘seriously looking’ at signing the 30-year-old striker this summer. However, they’ll face competition from Bayern Munich, who are ready to spend around £13m ‘or more’ to bring in the prolific forward.

Porto will not want to lose their star forward, though they may be powerless, with such European heavyweights showing an interest in Taremi.

However, their asking price could be bumped up due to the fact that these two sides may become embroiled in a transfer battle to sign Taremi.

For the player, either would be a huge move. Champions League football, higher wages, a bigger spotlight and playing with superior footballers. No doubt he’d be pushing to make this deal happen as this is probably his last chance at a big move.

For United, Taremi represents someone who can do an excellent job for at least a couple of years or two, giving United more time as they look to find that world-class striker of the future.