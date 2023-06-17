June 17, 2023

2023 CAFA Nations Cup: Iran to face Uzbekistan in final

June 17, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TASHKENT, Iran’s national football team will play Uzbekistan in the final match of the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday at the Milliy Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

On Friday, Iran defeated Kyrgyzstan 5-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun’s brace.

Mirlan Murzayev netted a consolation for Kyrgyzstan.

Iran will meet Uzbekistan, who confirmed the top spot in Group A, while Kyrgyzstan will vie for the group’s second-placed team in the bronze medal match.

Team Melli, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, has participated in the first edition of CAFA Nations Cup as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

