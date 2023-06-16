June 16, 2023

WAFF U23: Team Melli Omid draw with Palestine [VIDEO]

June 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
15 views

Jamarannews.com – KARBALA, Team Melli Omid reached the semi-finals of the West Asian Football Federation Championship with a 1-1 draw against Palestine.

The Iran and Palestinian sides faced each other in the second game of their group of the West Asian tournament hosted at the Karbala International Stadium.

Going into the second half goalless, Palestine opened the scoring in the 62nd minute potentially taking a shock result. However, Iran managed to escape defeat with a 98th minute goal from Aria Barzegar ending the match in a draw.

Iran ended the group stage with 4 points and advanced to the semi-finals.

Palestine finished in second place due to the less goal difference and must wait for the results of Iraq vs UAE in the other group in order to advance.

More Stories

Iran victorious over Kyrgyzstan in 2023 CAFA [VIDEO]

June 16, 2023 Kamran D.

Iran defeat Afghanistan at 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup [VIDEO]

June 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

CAFA Nations Cup 2023: Kyrgyzstan vs Iran [Preview]

June 15, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://bkd.anambaskab.go.id/-/slot-demo/