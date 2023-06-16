WAFF U23: Team Melli Omid draw with Palestine [VIDEO]

Jamarannews.com – KARBALA, Team Melli Omid reached the semi-finals of the West Asian Football Federation Championship with a 1-1 draw against Palestine.

The Iran and Palestinian sides faced each other in the second game of their group of the West Asian tournament hosted at the Karbala International Stadium.

Going into the second half goalless, Palestine opened the scoring in the 62nd minute potentially taking a shock result. However, Iran managed to escape defeat with a 98th minute goal from Aria Barzegar ending the match in a draw.

Iran ended the group stage with 4 points and advanced to the semi-finals.

Palestine finished in second place due to the less goal difference and must wait for the results of Iraq vs UAE in the other group in order to advance.