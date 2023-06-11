Wolves target Taremi not focused on switching clubs this summer [Report]

FC Porto's Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B second leg football match between Club Brugge KV (BEL) and FC Porto (POR) at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Sport Witness – PORTO, Wolverhampton Wanderers are today mentioned in a story about Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.

The piece comes from Portuguese newspaper Record, who write about the Dragons’ desire to keep the player in their squad this summer.

It’s claimed that even though Porto are in need of sales, they are trying their best to hold Taremi, unless they receive an offer they can’t refuse.

The mention of Wolves comes in a paragraph where Record says the striker is ‘ready to postpone’ his dream of playing in the Premier League.

The story recalls that this weekend, the striker had been linked with a move to Molineux by transfer-dedicated accounts on Twitter.

However, Taremi is said to be prepared to give up on that desire for now and focus on his future with Porto.

So in case Wolves want to have any chance with that transfer, they better get in touch with the Dragons for the sale. Taremi is well protected by a €60m release clause, and it’s unlikely the Dragons would offer a big discount for his departure.