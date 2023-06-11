CAFA would have been better for promising youngsters: Farzad Ashoubi

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iranian expert Farzad Ashoubi believes that Iran national football team’s participation in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup cannot help Team Melli prepare for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Iran coach Amir Galenoei invited 25 players, including superstars Mehdi Talemi and Sardar Azmoun, to join the national team at CAFA 2023, which will take place in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan from June 10 to 20.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan, while Group A includes Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Oman.

“In my opinion, it would have been better if he had summoned players from the Iranian League. CAFA is a good opportunity for the promising young players,” said Ashoubi in his interview with the Tehran Times.

“To play with teams like Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan, you didn’t need the first squad players or the star players who play in the European leagues,” he added.

“While respecting Iran’s opponents in this tournament, it must be said that they are not at the level of Iran football team. We need stronger opponents to be able to have a successful run in the AFC Asian Cup.

“To achieve harmony among the Team Melli’s players, they need to play against the teams at the Iran’s level and even higher. Otherwise, tournaments like the CAFA can’t help the national team’s preparation,” added the former player of Persepolis and Iran national team.

When asked about the appointment of Amir Ghalenoei as the head coach of the Iran national team, Ashoubi said: “I would prefer to see a great foreign coach as leader of the national team. I also think that a coach like Yahya Golmohammadi, who has enjoyed a lot of success in recent years and has shown his signature on the teams under his leadership, could be a better choice.”

“However, I wish Mr. Gahlenoei and the Iranian national team all the best,” Ashoubi concluded.

The 2023 CAFA Nations Cup is the first edition of the CAFA Nations Cup, the biennial international men’s football championship of Central Asia organized by Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).