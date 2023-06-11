Former Real Madrid coach Juan Ramon Caro linked with Esteghlal [Report]

JINAN, CHINA - JULY 21: Shenzhen F.C. manager Juan Ramon Lopez Caro looks on during the 19th round match of 2019 Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) between Shandong Luneng and Shenzhen F.C. at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Jinan, Shandong Province of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Former Real Madrid head coach Juan Ramon Lopez Caro will travel to Tehran to negotiate with Iranian top-flight club Esteghlal.

The Iranian club has announced that the 60-year-old coach will visit the club’s infrastructure during his visit to Tehran.

Esteghlal has also negotiated with Iranian coaches Javad Nekounam, Saket Elhami and Mohammad Rabiei.

The Blues are going to find a new head coach as Ricardo Sa Pinto’s replacement.

The Portuguese coach was appointed as head coach of Cypriot team APOEL earlier this week.

Juan Ramon Lopez Caro managed Real Madrid (2005-06) season and Levante (2006-07) in La Liga, as well as Celta and Real Madrid Castilla in the Segunda División.

After a spell in charge of Spain under-21 he moved abroad, managing the national sides of Saudi Arabia and Oman.