Former Real Madrid coach Juan Ramon Caro linked with Esteghlal [Report]
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Former Real Madrid head coach Juan Ramon Lopez Caro will travel to Tehran to negotiate with Iranian top-flight club Esteghlal.
The Iranian club has announced that the 60-year-old coach will visit the club’s infrastructure during his visit to Tehran.
Esteghlal has also negotiated with Iranian coaches Javad Nekounam, Saket Elhami and Mohammad Rabiei.
The Blues are going to find a new head coach as Ricardo Sa Pinto’s replacement.
The Portuguese coach was appointed as head coach of Cypriot team APOEL earlier this week.
Juan Ramon Lopez Caro managed Real Madrid (2005-06) season and Levante (2006-07) in La Liga, as well as Celta and Real Madrid Castilla in the Segunda División.
After a spell in charge of Spain under-21 he moved abroad, managing the national sides of Saudi Arabia and Oman.