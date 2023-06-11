June 11, 2023

Payam Niazmand extends with Sepahan through 2025

June 11, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
3 views

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Payam Niazmand will remain in Iranian club Sepahan until 2025

The 28-year-old goalkeeper joined Sepahan in 2021 on loan from Portuguese club Portimonense.

He finished runner-up with the Isfahan-based football club in the Iran Professional League (IPL) 2022-23 season.

On Friday, Niazmand extended his deal with Sepahan for two more seasons.

Niazmand is a member of Iran national football team in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup, where Team Melli is drawn in Group B along with Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.

More Stories

Wolves target Taremi not focused on switching clubs this summer [Report]

June 11, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

CAFA would have been good opportunity for promising youngsters: Farzad Ashoubi

June 11, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Former Real Madrid coach Juan Ramon Caro linked with Esteghlal [Report]

June 11, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://bkd.anambaskab.go.id/-/slot-demo/