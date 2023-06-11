Payam Niazmand extends with Sepahan through 2025

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Payam Niazmand will remain in Iranian club Sepahan until 2025

The 28-year-old goalkeeper joined Sepahan in 2021 on loan from Portuguese club Portimonense.

He finished runner-up with the Isfahan-based football club in the Iran Professional League (IPL) 2022-23 season.

On Friday, Niazmand extended his deal with Sepahan for two more seasons.

Niazmand is a member of Iran national football team in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup, where Team Melli is drawn in Group B along with Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.