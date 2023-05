(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – BAGHDAD, Iran discovered its rivals at the West Asia U-23 Championship.

The Iranian side has been drawn in Group B along with Syria and Palestine.

Iraq, the UAE, and Jordan are drawn in Group A, while Group C includes Lebanon, Yemen, and Oman.

The matches will be played from June 12 to 20 in the Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Karbala.

Group winners and the best runner-up will advance to the semifinals.